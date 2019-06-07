Mariners' Mitch Haniger Placed on 10-Day Injured List with Ruptured Testicle

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 7, 2019

Seattle Mariners' Mitch Haniger rounds the bases against the Houston Astros on his solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger is going to miss time after suffering a ruptured testicle during Thursday's loss to the Houston Astros.

Per MLB.com's Greg Johns, Haniger was placed on the 10-day injured list after being hit by his own foul ball. 

There was no indication at the time Haniger had done much harm. The injury occurred during the third inning, but he remained in the game until the ninth inning before Mac Williamson came on as a pinch hitter. 

A typical foul ball will bounce off the ground and hit a player somewhere on their body. Haniger managed to make contact with the pitch from Justin Verlander, but he merely redirected its path from the catcher's glove to his groin. 

Under similar circumstances, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina missed one month last season after having emergency surgery when Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant hit a foul ball that hit him in the groin. 

Haniger had a high expectations in 2019 following an All-Star appearance last year. The 28-year-old has struggled to repeat that performance with a .220/.314/.463 slash line in 63 games. 

