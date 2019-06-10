Every Top 2019 NBA Free Agent's Biggest Red Flag

0 of 11

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The NBA has become a 12-month sport.

As soon as the Finals are over, it's onto the draft. Right on the heels of the draft is the madness of free agency. For the last several summers, July 1 has been a legitimate event for fans.

And the start of 2019's free-agency period might be bigger than anything we've seen since LeBron James made "The Decision" in 2010.

Two of the biggest names in this year's Finals, Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant, could be on the move. That alone is unprecedented, but it's only the tip of the iceberg.

Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, D'Angelo Russell, Tobias Harris, Kristaps Porzingis, Khris Middleton, Nikola Vucevic, DeMarcus Cousins, Al Horford, Julius Randle and Malcolm Brogdon form just a small sampling of this year's class. According to RealGM's Keith P Smith, as many as 16 teams can create enough cap space to sign at least one max-contract free agent.

The beginning of July is going to be busy.

Some of the first names off the board will be no-brainers for the teams that sign them, but no one is flawless. Believe it or not, even the league's best free agents have some red flags.

Let's identify one for each of the top 10 players set to hit the open market, as ordered by Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes.

