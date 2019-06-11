NFL Rookies Making Waves at 2019 OTAs

10 of 10

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

After swinging a trade for superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the Cleveland Browns didn't have a first-round pick in April's draft. But some believe the Browns landed a Round 1 talent on Day 2 in the form of LSU cornerback Greedy Williams.

Williams hasn't wasted any time making his presence felt. He's already received significant time with the starters on the practice field at OTAs and has performed well in the opinion of head coach Freddie Kitchens:

"Greedy is getting better every day in everything he does," Kitchens said, per Josh Edwards of 247 Sports. "As far as what he is looking at, a lot of people don't realize that the game even outside at the corner position is played with your feet and your eyes. He is getting better in both of those areas."

Williams, for his part, said he's settling in well:

"As you get going, you get comfortable and get your confidence back up on you and everything plays out well...I am kind of in my comfort stage now. I am doing what I do and having fun doing it. I am pretty confident. My confidence level is high now. Every day I find something to work on my game, and that is helping me out day by day."



After they drafted a Pro Bowl corner last year in Denzel Ward, the Browns potentially landed the best corner prospect in the class of 2019. If the first-team reps roll into camp and the regular season, a Ward-Williams combo could become the Hanford Dixon-Frank Minnifield of the 21st century.

Cue Browns fans nodding and smiling.