Conor McGregor Will Fight in 2019 Despite Retirement, Dana White Says

John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor retired from mixed martial arts in March, but UFC President Dana White expects to see the 30-year-old star back in the Octagon before year's end.

When asked if it's safe to say McGregor will fight in 2019, White told TMZ Sports, "Yes." He added: "Conor is a competitor, man. He loves to fight. This is his passion in life."

McGregor last fought in October 2018, when he was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov via fourth-round submission at UFC 229. He was subsequently suspended six months and fined $50,000 for his role in the post-UFC 229 brawl.

The Nurmagomedov clash marks McGregor's only UFC fight since 2016.

With a career record of 21-4-0, the fighter known as "The Notorious" appeared ready to be done with sport earlier this year:

Of note, he previously announced he would retire back in 2016 only to participate in a pair of fights later that year.

Now, it appears as though his latest retirement could be short-lived as well.

White declined to speculate as to who McGregor's next opponent could be, telling TMZ Sports that "after this weekend [at UFC 238], we might have some answers." White acknowledged, though, that McGregor has his sights set on a rematch with Nurmagomedov.

White made it clear that it is "impossible" for him to say if a rematch will happen until the scheduled bouts play out.