The Biggest Revelation from Every NFL Team's OTAs

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Organized team activities are an interesting bit of the NFL offseason. Teams are busy installing new schemes and evaluating talent, while players are just getting back into the football flow—largely in shorts and helmets. Live hitting is a big no-no, and many of the top players don't even participate.

Yet, there is still plenty to be gleaned from OTA season.

Is an incoming rookie grasping the playbook? Is the aging veteran quarterback showing the live arm and accuracy needed to thrive for another year? How is that big offseason acquisition fitting in with his new teammates?

With OTAs and minicamps wrapping up around the league, here's a list of the most notable things we've learned about each team.