Alabama Coach Nick Saban Laughs at Retirement Talk: 'It's Amusing'

Nick Saban does not appear to be on the verge of retirement.

The Alabama head coach laughed off questions about sportsbook MyBookie setting his over/under at 5.5 more years of coaching.

"That's the first I've heard of that one," Saban told reporters Thursday at his charity golf tournament. "But it's amusing."

Saban, 67, is under contract through the 2025 season. If he coaches to the end of that deal, he will easily hit the over on that number.

Saban said his hip surgery this offseason made it clear how little he enjoys a non-working life:

"That's not something I enjoy. That's not something I want to do anytime soon I can tell you that. I just enjoy being back of a team so much, the relationships. To have Julio Jones come back the first two days I was doing my rehab on my hip, he was there with me doing it. Tua [Tagovailoa] actually came in yesterday when I was doing rehab and gave me a medical examination. Some of these things are really special. So, no time soon. I don't know what Vegas knows that I don't know."

Alabama will likely be happy to have Saban coaching as long as he wants. The Crimson Tide are 146-21 under Saban, winning five national championships and making it to the title game seven times. Alabama has reached the national championship game each of the last four seasons, including a 2019 loss to Clemson.

Saban continues to be perhaps the nation's best talent recruiter, with 247Sports giving the Tide the nation's top class for the eighth time in nine years. He's arguably the greatest coach in college football history and is presiding over a program that essentially recruits for itself at this point.

There's no reason for him to leave or even consider anything else if he still enjoys working.