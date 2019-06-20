Tyler Herro's 2019 NBA Draft Scouting Report: Analysis of Heat Pick

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Miami Heat have selected Tyler Herro with the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

He started slow at Kentucky but found a rhythm and built a case around his signature shot-making. Herro finished his freshman year averaging 14.0 points per game, and despite some slumps along the way, he made it easier to envision that he'll become an NBA shooting guard whose jump shot will fuel his value.

Quick hitters

Size: 6'6"

Weight: 192.4 pounds

Wingspan: 6'3¼"

Reach: 8'4½"

Pro comparison: Landry Shamet

Offensive strengths

Herro has a picturesque jumper with textbook balance, whether he's pulling up, spotting up or shooting off movement. He's a versatile shot-maker, as opposed to just a catch-and-release threat. He made 44.5 percent of his dribble jumpers in the half court, and he ranked in the 87th percentile in transition—mostly due to his knack for leaking out for quick-trigger threes before defenses could set. Converting 93.5 percent of his free throws and 14-of-24 runners highlights his touch. But he's also flashed intriguing ball skills with the ability to make plays and passes off ball screens (2.5 assists per game).

Offensive weaknesses

Herro's appeal stems from his shooting, but he only converted 35.5 percent of his threes. He was streaky at Kentucky. There were games when his shot wouldn't fall. Herro also doesn't put heavy pressure on the defense as a driver. He lacks blow-by burst and explosiveness around the basket, where he shot just 49.0 percent.

Defensive outlook

Herro has a small wingspan at just 6'3", which hurts his defensive upside. Opposing wings could have an easier time of getting their shots up over him. He improved throughout the season in terms of making reads, and Herro has the feet to slide and admirable competitiveness.

Rookie-year projection

Herro will play mostly off the ball in his first year. He'll be valued for his ability to space the floor, shoot off screens and deflate defenses with quick threes in transition. His three-ball percentage shouldn't dip below his college mark. It may even finish higher as he moves from Kentucky to an NBA team with more space and scorers around him. Herro won't have the freedom to create this year, but he'll be counted on for rotation minutes right away.

Projected role: Shot-making specialist

Lacking a one-on-one game and wiggle, Herro doesn't project as a high-upside scorer. But he does have the potential to become a team's starting, complementary shot-maker. He's bound to have games where he catches fire. He'll also continue to be vulnerable to cold streaks. Regardless, his size, offensive skill and toughness point to a dangerous role player, particularly if the front office can continue surrounding him with talent.

Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports, Sports Reference.