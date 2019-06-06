NFL Minicamps, Buzz Roundup: Odell Beckham Brings Excitement, Not Distraction

0 of 11

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

New faces in new places generated excitement as the league's first mandatory minicamps opened this week.

All eyes were on the Cleveland Browns as many breathlessly awaited Odell Beckham Jr.'s arrival, and he didn't disappoint. Beckham received a fresh start after five years with the New York Giants.

The Browns' new superstar receiver wasn't the only major addition at minicamps across the league, though.

The Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are excited about their offseason acquisitions and how they looked during full-team practices. Familiar names with the Washington Redskins and New England Patriots created waves as well.

But the process remains the same. The year's initial practices with all of the players in attendance provide a sort of rebirth for the entire league.

"We're always looking for new teaching techniques or ways to teach more efficiently—change our terminology or possibly the presentation," New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said, per Boston.com's Tommy McArdle. "Yeah, we try to do that. I mean a lot of it's just re-teaching, but it's good for all of us to start from scratch again and start all over again each year. There's a lot to be said for going back to the beginning."

Some franchises made more drastic changes than others as they start anew. Those teams drew the most attention, especially those with new quarterbacks.