Report: P.J. Tucker Traded to Bucks; Rockets Get Augustin, 1st-Round Pick, More

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets reportedly agreed to trade forward P.J. Tucker to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Houston traded Tucker, Rodions Kurucs and the 2022 first-round pick it already had from the Bucks to Milwaukee in exchange for DJ Augustin, DJ Wilson and a 2023 unprotected first-round pick.

If Milwaukee's first-round pick does not fall in the top nine, Houston can also swap its 2021 second-round pick in exchange for it.

Wojnarowski noted the Bucks were not done dealing:

Tucker, 35, has been with Houston since the start of the 2017-18 campaign. He is averaging 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while knocking down 31.4 percent of his shots from distance this season.

The Rockets' trade is part of an overhaul of the organization. They have traded James Harden and Russell Westbrook, along with losing head coach Mike D'Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey, all in the span of less than a year.

The impetus for Tucker's departure may be his displeasure with a lack of long-term contract extension. He has far outperformed his four-year, $31.9 million deal and expressed a desire for a new deal.

"I want to be where whoever wants me. That’s the kind of player I am. I leave my heart on the floor every single night. I want to be where I’m wanted," Tucker told reporters before the season.

The Rockets moving on from Tucker has been a long time coming. His frustration with the team grew apparent as the season went along and reached an apex when he decided not to play for the franchise anymore ahead of the March 25 deadline.

"He's been professional," Rockets head coach Stephen Silas told reporters. "He's been in the lineup and trying and doing what he can, but at this point, we're going to do what's best for the group and do what's best for P.J., and that's probably not having him here."

Tucker had been a trade target for several teams throughout the regular season, all hoping they can use his brand of toughness and floor spacing.

While his numbers have been dismal in comparison to recent seasons, Tucker can provide toughness and defensive presence against opposing bigs in the playoffs.

The Bucks have been in desperate need of some level of veteran leadership and playoff knowhow during this season, so Tucker should provide some necessary help.