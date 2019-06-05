Raiders vs. Packers 2019 NFL Preseason Game to Be Played in Winnipeg

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers will go north of the border for a preseason game.

According to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, the two teams will play each other on Aug. 22 at IG Field in Winnipeg, home of the Canadian Football League's Blue Bombers. It will be the third preseason game for each team.

"We are thrilled to welcome both the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers to IG Field this summer," Blue Bombers president Wade Miller said in a statement. "We look forward to NFL and CFL fans alike joining us this August for this special sporting event at IG Field as we showcase our great stadium and the city’s passion for the sport of football."

With the Raiders also playing a regular-season game in London, they will be the first NFL team to play in two foreign countries in a single year, per Alper.

The move also leaves Oakland with only one preseason home game, which makes sense based on the team's uncertainty with the stadium. The franchise signed a last-minute agreement to stay at Oakland-Alameda Coliseum for 2019 until moving to Las Vegas in 2020.

This will also limit the interference with the Oakland Athletics who share the stadium.

For the Packers, it will be the first time playing in Canada since facing the Buffalo Bills in Toronto in 1997.