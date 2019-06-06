Faroe Islands vs. Spain: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

TF-Images/Getty Images

Spain are fancied to make it three wins from three against Faroe Islands in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying campaign on Friday. La Roja have taken six points from six in Group F and have the technical quality in midfield and up front to make it nine.

Coach Luis Enrique has an embarrassment of riches to choose from when it comes to playmakers. He's handed an international recall to Villarreal schemer Santi Cazorla, while Valencia maestro Dani Parejo and Napoli's Fabian Ruiz are also in the fold.

Date: Friday, June 7

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET



TV Info: Sky Sports Football. ESPN+.

Live Stream: Sky Go. WatchESPN.

Odds (Per Oddschecker)

Faroe Islands: 77-1

Spain: 1-20

Draw: 23-1

Cazorla's inclusion in the squad is a notable moment for the 34-year-old. He lost nearly two seasons to an ankle injury suffered while playing for Arsenal but has rebuilt his career since returning to Spain last summer.

Thanks to quick feet, an unerring radar and intelligent use of space, Cazorla has been the creative fulcrum for the Yellow Submarine.

Cazorla knows his comeback from injury is a feel-good story, but he insists he's in the squad on his merits this season, per Sid Lowe of the Guardian: "I'm here for purely sporting reasons. They said that to me: 'it's what you bring.'"

Having Cazorla pull the strings from deep will see Enrique's men boss possession and not lack for chances.

So will the presence of Ruiz, who is coming off an exceptional campaign in Serie A.

Ruiz and Cazorla will combine effortlessly with Parejo. Los Che's skipper is deadly from set pieces and willing to break from the middle.

Parejo's influence has grown on the watch of manager Marcelino in recent seasons:

He can keep the supply lines to club teammate Rodrigo Moreno open. Rodrigo's partnership with Celta Vigo attacking talisman Iago Aspas will overwhelm the Faroe Islands defence.

Aspas is coming off another prolific season at club level, having been the catalyst for Celta beating the drop by netting 20 goals in La Liga. It's difficult to believe a Faroe Islands team winless in its last six matches will be able to repel Spain's enviable array of talent in the final third.