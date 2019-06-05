French Open 2019: Novak Djokovic, More Quarter-Finals Cancelled Because of Rain

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/Getty Images

There was no play at the French Open on Wednesday due to inclement weather.

After heavy rain in the morning, it was confirmed on the event's official website that there would be no action.

The Roland Garros Twitter account posted some images of the drenched clay courts:

It means the quarter-final match between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, along with Dominic Thiem's clash with Karen Khachanov in the same round, will be pushed back until Thursday.

In the men's draw, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have already advanced to the semi-finals, with their much-anticipated match scheduled for Friday.

On Thursday, Johanna Konta will meet Marketa Vondrousova after they each made surprise runs to the final four.

Madison Keys and Ashleigh Barty will face off in one of the two remaining quarter-finals on Thursday, while defending champion Simona Halep takes on Amanda Anisimova in the other, with the winners of those matches set to duel in the other semi before Saturday's final.

Djokovic has been in fine form at Roland Garros and is seeking to win what would be his fourth Grand Slam in a row, having triumphed at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2018, as well as the Australian Open this year.

Zverev has grown into the tournament, and having struggled in the four major events in his career so far, he looks ready to make an impact on the biggest stage. The fifth seed's run to the quarter-finals matches his best-ever performance in a Grand Slam event.