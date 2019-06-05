Belmont Stakes 2019: Latest News, Live Stream, TV Info After Post Positions Draw

Al Bello/Getty Images

War of Will may not have won the Kentucky Derby, but he has the chance to do something special Saturday.

After winning the Preakness, the colt aims to take back-to-back races and win two-thirds of the Triple Crown by claiming the Belmont Stakes title.

This time, though, he has a different starting post. After beginning in the No. 1 post in both the Derby and Preakness, he drew the No. 9 post in Tuesday's draw.

This will be a longer race than the two previous Triple Crown events, as the Belmont (12 furlongs) has a greater distance than both the Kentucky Derby (10 furlongs) and the Preakness (9½ furlongs).

With the starting posts set and the odds fairly steady, here's everything to know heading into Saturday's race at Belmont Park.

Belmont Stakes Information

Date: Saturday, June 8

Post Time: 6:48 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Belmont Stakes Post Lineup, Odds (Via SportsLine)

1 Joevia (30-1)

2 Everfast (12-1)

3 Master Fencer (8-1)

4 Tax (15-1)

5 Bourbon War (12-1)

6 Spinoff (15-1)

7 Sir Winston (12-1)

8 Intrepid Heart (10-1)

9 War of Will (2-1)

10 Tacitus (9-5)

Preview

Al Bello/Getty Images

With the Belmont drawing near, this year's edition appears to be a two-horse race. While War of Will is coming off a Preakness victory, Tacitus is actually the early betting favorite after his strong showing in the Kentucky Derby.

Tacitus was the fourth horse to cross the finish line at Churchill Downs but then moved up to third after Maximum Security's disqualification for interference. He may not have raced in the Preakness, but the Bill Mott-trained horse is in good position for a strong showing in the Belmont.

While Tacitus hasn't competed since the Derby on May 4, which was a much shorter race, Mott isn't concerned about the distance of the Belmont.

"I'm not worried about it at this moment," Mott said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "I guess we've got to see it to believe it. It's like the Derby, a test by fire. You really only know when it's over if they'll do it or not. I feel quite positive about it."

Tacitus will start in the No. 10 post, right next to War of Will, so those two horses could quickly jump out in front and immediately be side by side ahead of the pack.

While War of Will was getting used to starting from the No. 1 post, trainer Mark Casse likes where his horse will be beginning the Belmont.

"I don't think there was a bad post position," Casse said, per AP. "I like our post position. It's the first time we've got a decent post. It allows us to do a little bit of deciding. If nobody wants the lead, he'll be on the lead. If a couple of horses inside take off, he'll tuck in. I love the post position."