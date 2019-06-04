Belmont Stakes 2019: Post Positions, Odds and Race Schedule for Elmont

Belmont Stakes 2019: Post Positions, Odds and Race Schedule for ElmontJune 4, 2019
Tacitus will start the 2019 Belmont Stakes from the No.10 post and is the morning-line favourite for Saturday's race at odds of 9-5.
Preakness Stakes winner War of Will avoided drawing the No. 1 post for a third straight race, and he will start from position No. 9.
Here is the complete post position draw along with the morning-line odds for the final Triple Crown race at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, courtesy of the New York Racing Association's live broadcast.
2019 Post Positions and Odds
1. Joevia: 30-1
2. Everfast: 12-1
3. Master Fencer: 8-1
4. Tax: 15-1
5. Bourbon War: 12-1
6. Spinoff: 15-1
7. Sir Winston: 12-1
8. Intrepid Heart: 10-1
9. War of Will: 2-1
10. Tactitus: 9-5
Race Schedule
Date: Saturday, June 8
Post Time: 6:48 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra
Preview
Tacitus is the horse to watch at the Belmont Stakes and has already tasted victory from post No. 10 this season at the Tampa Bay Derby:
TVG @TVG
#10, TACITUS & @jose93_ortiz capture the Tampa Bay Derby receiving 50 Kentucky Derby points for Trainer Bill Mott & Owners @JuddmonteFarms! More to come stakes action coming your way on the @SpenthriftFarm Road to the Derby on TVG! https://t.co/xnwpoJ9fRr
Jockey Jose Ortiz will again be riding Tacitus and has form in the race. He won in 2017 with Tapwrit and knows what it takes to secure victory in New York.
Tacitus came in third at the 2019 Kentucky Derby but should prefer the distance at Belmont Park, and his post position may also prove advantageous:
Real Dynasty Picks @PicksByDynasty
Initial Belmont thoughts after the post draw. Tacitus from post 10 is going to get a perfect trip. Not seeing too much pace in here so expecting it to be a close group through the early stages.
War of Will is also highly fancied for Saturday's race with morning line odds of 2-1. He will start just inside the favourite after being drawn in post position No. 9.
The Preakness Stakes winner is the only horse set to feature in all three Triple Crown races in 2019, and he could become just the 12th horse to win Preakness and Belmont after missing out on the Kentucky Derby, per Thomas Schlarp at Sporting News.
War of Will's assistant trainer David Carroll offered some insight on his condition:
TVG @TVG
Assistant Trainer to @markecasse, David Carroll shares special insight about Preakness Stakes Winner WAR OF WILL with @Gabby_Gaudet_ including his energy levels and why they chose not to work him before the Belmont Stakes. https://t.co/nf0YynjVpD
Justify won last year's Belmont Stakes from post position No.1 on his way to securing the Triple Crown, but it is longshot Joevia who will be on the rail for Saturday's race.
The inside gate has seen 24 winners at Belmont since 1905, but it would be a big upset if Joevia were to scoop victory on Sunday at morning-line odds of 30-1.
Complete Listing for Every Horse at Belmont Stakes