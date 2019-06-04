Belmont Stakes 2019: Post Positions, Odds and Race Schedule for Elmont

Al Bello/Getty Images

Tacitus will start the 2019 Belmont Stakes from the No.10 post and is the morning-line favourite for Saturday's race at odds of 9-5.

Preakness Stakes winner War of Will avoided drawing the No. 1 post for a third straight race, and he will start from position No. 9.

Here is the complete post position draw along with the morning-line odds for the final Triple Crown race at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, courtesy of the New York Racing Association's live broadcast.

2019 Post Positions and Odds

1. Joevia: 30-1

2. Everfast: 12-1

3. Master Fencer: 8-1

4. Tax: 15-1

5. Bourbon War: 12-1

6. Spinoff: 15-1

7. Sir Winston: 12-1

8. Intrepid Heart: 10-1

9. War of Will: 2-1

10. Tactitus: 9-5

Race Schedule

Date: Saturday, June 8

Post Time: 6:48 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Preview

Tacitus is the horse to watch at the Belmont Stakes and has already tasted victory from post No. 10 this season at the Tampa Bay Derby:

Jockey Jose Ortiz will again be riding Tacitus and has form in the race. He won in 2017 with Tapwrit and knows what it takes to secure victory in New York.

Tacitus came in third at the 2019 Kentucky Derby but should prefer the distance at Belmont Park, and his post position may also prove advantageous:

War of Will is also highly fancied for Saturday's race with morning line odds of 2-1. He will start just inside the favourite after being drawn in post position No. 9.

The Preakness Stakes winner is the only horse set to feature in all three Triple Crown races in 2019, and he could become just the 12th horse to win Preakness and Belmont after missing out on the Kentucky Derby, per Thomas Schlarp at Sporting News.

War of Will's assistant trainer David Carroll offered some insight on his condition:

Justify won last year's Belmont Stakes from post position No.1 on his way to securing the Triple Crown, but it is longshot Joevia who will be on the rail for Saturday's race.

The inside gate has seen 24 winners at Belmont since 1905, but it would be a big upset if Joevia were to scoop victory on Sunday at morning-line odds of 30-1.