Desperate NBA Teams That Need to Make a Splash in Free Agency

Of the three ways to add talent in the NBA, free agency is easily the leading generator of anxiety.

Trading for and drafting players can be nerve-wracking, but those methods give teams a measure of control. If you're trading for talent, it means you have something to give up in exchange. You can pivot to another buyer when the price isn't right. If you're drafting a prospect, you get the certainty of a league-mandated contract structure and team control for several years.

Free agency is a more desperate exercise. It's competitive, for one, because several teams vie for the same players. More than that, it implies a void that needs filling. Cap space can't put on a jersey if you don't spend it, so there's an urgency to turn it into a live body. And if you're resorting to free agency as your primary roster-building method, it might mean you haven't had success drafting or trading.

It's often the last resort of the chronically mismanaged.

We'll stretch the limits of the term "desperate," which usually implies a sense of hopelessness. For some of the teams here, there will be reason for major despair if free agency doesn't turn out well. For others in more stable positions, this summer's free agency represents a prime opportunity that may not present itself again.

In both cases, the stakes will be high.