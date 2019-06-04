Report: Kemba Walker, Hornets 'Have Each Other as Top Priorities' in Free Agency

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker stands on the court during a break in the action against the Washington Wizards in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 8, 2019. Charlotte won 112-111. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Guard Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets are reportedly prioritizing each other heading toward the offseason.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, re-signing with the Hornets is Walker's No. 1 priority and vice versa. Charlotte has the inside track on re-signing Walker because it can sign him to a five-year, $221 million super maximum contract since he made the All-NBA Third Team this season.

Charania noted that while there is "doubt" around the NBA regarding the Hornets' willingness to give Walker a super-max extension, owner Michael Jordan's "loyalty" has always been with Walker.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    D-Lo's Market Heating Up

    Nets, Jazz, Magic, Wolves and Pacers expected to show interest in D'Angelo Russell (Shams)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    D-Lo's Market Heating Up

    Nets, Jazz, Magic, Wolves and Pacers expected to show interest in D'Angelo Russell (Shams)

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Pelicans Listening to AD Trade Offers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pelicans Listening to AD Trade Offers

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Can the Lakers Find a Long-Term Path to Giannis?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Can the Lakers Find a Long-Term Path to Giannis?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LeBron Could Leave If Lakers Whiff Free Agency

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LeBron Could Leave If Lakers Whiff Free Agency

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report