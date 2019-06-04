Report: Kemba Walker, Hornets 'Have Each Other as Top Priorities' in Free Agency

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Guard Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets are reportedly prioritizing each other heading toward the offseason.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, re-signing with the Hornets is Walker's No. 1 priority and vice versa. Charlotte has the inside track on re-signing Walker because it can sign him to a five-year, $221 million super maximum contract since he made the All-NBA Third Team this season.

Charania noted that while there is "doubt" around the NBA regarding the Hornets' willingness to give Walker a super-max extension, owner Michael Jordan's "loyalty" has always been with Walker.

