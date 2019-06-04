Khabib vs. Dustin Poirier Lightweight Title Fight Announced for UFC 242

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia raises his champions belt upon the arrival in Makhachkala on October 8, 2018. - Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor of Ireland in their UFC lightweight championship bout by way of submission during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Vasily MAXIMOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read VASILY MAXIMOV/AFP/Getty Images)
VASILY MAXIMOV/Getty Images

UFC's first trip to Abu Dhabi in five years is shaping up to be a marquee event that will be headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov taking on Dustin Poirier for the undisputed lightweight championship. 

The company officially announced the match has been confirmed for UFC 242 on Sept. 7:

This will mark Nurmagomedov's first match since submitting Conor McGregor at UFC 229 last October. There was speculation about a rematch between the two stars, despite McGregor tweeting in March he was retiring. 

Appearing on Tony Robbins' podcast last month (h/t For the Win's Sarah Kezele), McGregor said Nurmagomedov’s camp was "running away" from him.

Poirier is deserving of a title shot against Nurmagomedov. The 30-year-old is unbeaten in his previous six fights dating back to February 2017. He won the interim lightweight title at UFC 236 by defeating Max Holloway via unanimous decision. 

Nurmagomedov is also putting his perfect record on the line against Poirier. The Eagle is 27-0, including 11 wins since joining UFC in 2012. 

