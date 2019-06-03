Nate Diaz Rips Conor McGregor, Says He's 'Not Interested' in UFC Trilogy Fight

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 20: (R-L) Conor McGregor of Ireland punches Nate Diaz in their welterweight bout during the UFC 202 event at T-Mobile Arena on August 20, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Nate Diaz doesn't want anything to do with Conor McGregor or a trilogy matchup after the two MMA fighters split their first two fights.

"I'm not interested in it at all," he told ESPN.com's Ariel Helwani on Monday, per Greg Rosenstein of ESPN.com. "I'm interested in winners. He lost his last fight, and I won my last fight. You think I'm trying to fight someone who just got his ass beat all over the place? I'm a black belt in jiu-jitsu. That s--t wouldn't happen to me."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    MMA Roundup for June 3 👇

    💪 Khabib begins fight camp 🤕 VanZant out for months 🎥 Cowboy vs. Ferguson countdown

    MMA logo
    MMA

    MMA Roundup for June 3 👇

    💪 Khabib begins fight camp 🤕 VanZant out for months 🎥 Cowboy vs. Ferguson countdown

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Cormier on Gustafsson: He Made Me Better

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Cormier on Gustafsson: He Made Me Better

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting

    McGregor Calls Out UFC Ref Marc Goddard

    MMA logo
    MMA

    McGregor Calls Out UFC Ref Marc Goddard

    Bloody Elbow
    via Bloody Elbow

    McGregor Challenges Mayweather to Boxing Rematch

    MMA logo
    MMA

    McGregor Challenges Mayweather to Boxing Rematch

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report