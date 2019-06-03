Nate Diaz Rips Conor McGregor, Says He's 'Not Interested' in UFC Trilogy Fight

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Nate Diaz doesn't want anything to do with Conor McGregor or a trilogy matchup after the two MMA fighters split their first two fights.

"I'm not interested in it at all," he told ESPN.com's Ariel Helwani on Monday, per Greg Rosenstein of ESPN.com. "I'm interested in winners. He lost his last fight, and I won my last fight. You think I'm trying to fight someone who just got his ass beat all over the place? I'm a black belt in jiu-jitsu. That s--t wouldn't happen to me."

