Back Off: Top 2019 MLB Trade Assets Who Should Be Untouchable

The Washington Nationals have been playing well lately. But given how poorly they started the season, it feels like too little, too late.

At 28-33, the Nats are closer to last place in the NL East than they are to first place. Assuming their recent hot stretch fizzles, they're going to be in a position to sell at the deadline. At the least, they figure to cash in the considerable value of third baseman Anthony Rendon and lefty closer Sean Doolittle.

The Nats might also want to prepare for calls about their trio of aces: Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin.

Trading any of the three would effectively kick off a rebuild, which is something the Nats can't not consider. After all, if their current season is merely the start of their post-Bryce Harper era, they might want to jettison three veteran aces with huge contracts ($525 million in total guaranteed dollars) while they can.

Or, the Nats could keep all three and turn their efforts to retooling for 2020 around said aces and hitters such as Juan Soto, Victor Robles, Trea Turner and Carter Kieboom. Given how much money they have set to come off their books this winter, that might be doable.

