Most Notable NBA Players Likely to Change Teams This Offseason

Though he hasn't played since Nov. 19, 2018, JR Smith remains on the Cleveland Cavaliers roster and is still collecting checks for his $14.7 million salary.

While the Cavs could have looked to trade Smith or buy out his contract last season, general manager Koby Altman realized the value of holding onto the 33-year-old shooting guard, no matter how awkward his dismissal from the team was at the time.

Cleveland now has two options with Smith. Neither one would see him play for the team again.

The Cavaliers can release Smith before the end of June and only have to pay $3.9 million of his $15.7 million 2019-20 salary, which would free up $11.8 million in cap space. That's Option B.

Option A is to target cap-hungry teams and try to turn Smith's deal into a trade asset. The Cavaliers will be over the $109 million salary cap no matter what they do with him, so trading his contract to a team that can actually use the savings to sign a big free agent or avoid the luxury tax is the goal.

"We are actually the only team in the NBA that can provide guaranteed cap relief until July 1," Altman said in April, per Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. "We can guarantee that right now and we actually had a phone call [April 11] on that trade chip, so, we're going to keep on being aggressive adding those assets because we do eventually want to consolidate and be really good at some point."

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Miami Heat have expressed interest in a trade for Smith, likely looking to offload one of their bloated contracts such as Dion Waiters, Ryan Anderson or James Johnson.

Whatever the Cavs end up doing with Smith, he won't be on the roster by next season.

The question now becomes: Will he be on any?