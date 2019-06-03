Adam Humphries: Tom Brady's Age Factored into Signing with Titans over Patriots

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Slot receiver Adam Humphries signed with the Tennessee Titans this offseason but not before the New England Patriots came calling.

But Humphries chose the Titans in part because he had uncertainty about how much longer Patriots quarterback Tom Brady would play, as he told Travis Haney of The Athletic:

"Obviously, he's the GOAT. That's that simple. But there's so much that factors into a decision. It was a four-year deal. Who knows how many (years) he's got left? There’s a lot that goes into it.

"Obviously the chance to play with him would have been awesome, but a lot of things factor into that decision. Ultimately, I thought this was coming here to a team that was on the rise and with young talent on the offense and a really good defense. They'd had a taste of the playoffs. I felt like my need at the slot position was great. I felt like I could really contribute and start something new here."

