NFL Teams Whose Super Bowl Windows Are Closing

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger turned 37 in March, although he says he wants to play for at least three more seasons. However, years of physical punishment appear to have taken a toll on him.

Big Ben is coming off his first non-Pro Bowl campaign since 2013. He passed for a league-high 5,129 yards but also threw a league-worst 16 interceptions. He posted a sub-97 passer rating for the fourth straight year, ranking in the middle of the pack in that category. And all of that happened even though he had two standout receivers, Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, along with one of the NFL's best offensive lines.

Brown is gone, which means the Steelers are left trying to replace a wideout who caught at least 100 passes for 1,200-plus yards and eight or more touchdowns in each of his last six seasons and is coming off a 15-touchdown campaign.

That might be impossible, especially since three-time Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell won't be coming to the rescue, either.

Pittsburgh's O-line remains strong, but all four returning starters are 29 or older, and 26-year-old projected starting right tackle Matt Feiler is the weakest link.

The Steelers aren't devoid of young talent—the 22-year-old Smith-Schuster is rising fast, as are key defenders T.J. Watt (24), Stephon Tuitt (26) and Devin Bush Jr. (a 20-year-old rookie with a wildly high ceiling). But if Roethlisberger continues to slowly decline, it'll be difficult for this team to keep pace with the younger Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.