Portugal vs. Switzerland: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for UEFA Nations League

Portugal take on Switzerland on Wednesday with a place in the inaugural UEFA Nations League final up for grabs at the Estadio do Dragao stadium in Porto on June 9.

The hosts were unbeaten in their four matches on the way to topping Group 3. They picked up two wins and two draws to finish three points clear of Italy.

Switzerland won three of their four matches to scoop top spot in Group 2 ahead of Belgium. Vladimir Petkovic's side are the joint-top scorers in the competition with 14 goals from their four games.

Date: Wednesday, May 5

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK), ESPN2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Univision NOW (U.S.)



Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Portugal 8-13, Draw 13-5, Switzerland 19-4

Match Preview

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his Nations League debut for Portugal after sitting out their group matches following the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Juventus star made his return to international football in March's UEFA European Championship qualifiers against Ukraine and Serbia but was unable to add to his tally of 85 international goals.

The 34-year-old is coming off the back of another successful season. He helped Juventus retain their league title, racking up 21 goals along the way:

Yet Portugal are not as dependent on Ronaldo as they once were, and there will be plenty of eyes on rising star Joao Felix against Switzerland.

The 19-year-old has been included in the squad and could make his senior international debut on Wednesday.

Felix has spoken of how he felt when meeting Ronaldo ahead of the game:

The teenager has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Benfica, helping the club retain their league title from Porto and make it through to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League:

Portugal can also look to Bernardo Silva for attacking inspiration. The 24-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season and played a key role in Manchester City winning the Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup.

The hosts will be favourites to progress to a final against either England or the Netherlands, but Switzerland have already shown their strengths by pipping World Cup semi-finalists Belgium to top spot in their group.

The Swiss team booked their place in the semi-final in some style with a 5-2 win over Roberto Martinez's men:

Benfica forward Haris Seferovic scored a hat-trick in that game and should continue in attack, while Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri should feature after being an unused substitute in Liverpool's Champions League win over Tottenham Hotspur:

Portugal look to have the stronger squad and do have home advantage for this tie, but the hosts have drawn their last four games in a row and will need to improve in front of goal if they are to progress.