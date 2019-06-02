Jay Bruce Traded from Mariners to Phillies; Return Package Unknown

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 2, 2019

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 31: Jay Bruce #32 of the Seattle Mariners laps the bases after hitting his 300th career home run against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the seventh inning during their game at T-Mobile Park on May 31, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies completed a trade with the Seattle Mariners for veteran outfielder Jay Bruce on Sunday.

Greg Johns of MLB.com reported the news. 

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on June 1 that the Phillies were nearing a deal to land Bruce and expected the acquisition to go through within 24 hours. "The sides have talked about Bruce, Seattle is willing to deal him and Philadelphia needs a bench bat. No trade agreed to, however," Passan reported

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal followed up Passan's initial report later June 1, noting that the trade was "nearing completion" and pending a medical review. "Once completed, Mariners will net cash savings and receive a minor leaguer in return."

The Phillies' interest in an outfielder comes after All-Star center fielder Odubel Herrera was arrested earlier in the week on a simple assault charge associated with domestic violence against his girlfriend. He was then placed on administrative leave by the league. 

However, according to The Athletic's Matt Gelb, the team's interest in Bruce specifically dates back to his seasons with the New York Mets

Bruce was a first-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Reds in 2005. The 32-year-old played for the Reds from 2008 until he was traded to the Mets in Aug. 2016. He is a two-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger. 

This season, his first in Seattle, Bruce has appeared in 47 games and is batting .212 with 14 home runs.

Bruce has primarily played in right field for Seattle. The Phillies' right field is occupied by MVP Bryce Harper, which most likely means Bruce will enter the outfield rotation alongside Andrew McCutchen, Scott Kingery and Nick Williams. 

Related

    Rangers Place Joey Gallo on 10-Day IL

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Rangers Place Joey Gallo on 10-Day IL

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams 'Leery' Kimbrel and Keuchel Will Be Ready by July

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Teams 'Leery' Kimbrel and Keuchel Will Be Ready by July

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Top 25 Players After 2 Months

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Ranking the Top 25 Players After 2 Months

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Player Every MLB Team Should Sell High

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    1 Player Every MLB Team Should Sell High

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report