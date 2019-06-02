Jay Bruce Traded from Mariners to Phillies; Return Package Unknown

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies completed a trade with the Seattle Mariners for veteran outfielder Jay Bruce on Sunday.

Greg Johns of MLB.com reported the news.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on June 1 that the Phillies were nearing a deal to land Bruce and expected the acquisition to go through within 24 hours. "The sides have talked about Bruce, Seattle is willing to deal him and Philadelphia needs a bench bat. No trade agreed to, however," Passan reported.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal followed up Passan's initial report later June 1, noting that the trade was "nearing completion" and pending a medical review. "Once completed, Mariners will net cash savings and receive a minor leaguer in return."

The Phillies' interest in an outfielder comes after All-Star center fielder Odubel Herrera was arrested earlier in the week on a simple assault charge associated with domestic violence against his girlfriend. He was then placed on administrative leave by the league.

However, according to The Athletic's Matt Gelb, the team's interest in Bruce specifically dates back to his seasons with the New York Mets.

Bruce was a first-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Reds in 2005. The 32-year-old played for the Reds from 2008 until he was traded to the Mets in Aug. 2016. He is a two-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger.

This season, his first in Seattle, Bruce has appeared in 47 games and is batting .212 with 14 home runs.

Bruce has primarily played in right field for Seattle. The Phillies' right field is occupied by MVP Bryce Harper, which most likely means Bruce will enter the outfield rotation alongside Andrew McCutchen, Scott Kingery and Nick Williams.