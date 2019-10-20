Falcons' Matt Ryan out with Ankle Injury After Sack by Rams' Aaron Donald

After their 2018 season was derailed by injuries, the Atlanta Falcons have to feel nervous seeing quarterback Matt Ryan go down with an ankle injury.  

Ryan was ruled out after being sacked by the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald. Ryan fumbled the ball and limped off the field before being ruled out.

The quarterback struggled prior to the injury, going 16-of-27 for 159 yards and an interception. Ryan also lost the fumble on the sack by Donald.

Ryan has mostly avoided serious injuries throughout his NFL career. The former NFL MVP has only missed two games in 11 seasons, both in 2009 due to a bout with turf toe. 

This season has been a mixed bag for Ryan. Entering Sunday, Ryan had completed 72.1 percent of his passes for 2,011 yards and 15 touchdowns, but he'd also thrown seven interceptions.  

Despite those struggles, losing Ryan for any length of time would be devastating for the Falcons. The 34-year-old has been as reliable as any quarterback in the NFL with at least 4,000 yards passing in eight straight seasons and 26 touchdowns in six of the past eight seasons. 

Veteran Matt Schaub will fill in under center for the time being. He's appeared in seven games over the past two seasons, throwing just 10 passes during that span. 

