Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. Wants More MLB Fan Protection After Foul Ball Hit Girl

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. called for Major League Baseball to offer more protection for fans after a young girl was hit by his line drive foul ball during Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros.

"I hope this never happens again," he said, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com. "So whatever the league has to do to make that happen. ... I don't think any kid that goes to a baseball game with their parents or loved one should worry about making out unhealthy. I don't think that should ever cross their mind. So whatever the league needs to do to do that, that should be in place."

The Astros released statement updating fans on the status of the girl: "The young fan that was struck by a foul ball during tonight's game was taken to the hospital. We are not able to disclose any further details at this time. The Astros send our thoughts and prayers to the entire family."

Almora was immediately emotional after it was clear his line drive hit the girl in the stands. He dropped to a knee and went to the security guard near where she was sitting to receive an update.

As Josh Frydman of WGN News shared, the security guard comforted Almora in the aftermath:

Almora wasn't the only one to call for changes after the play. Teammates Kris Bryant and Jason Heyward also advocated for extending the protective netting around the crowd:

"I've had a great support group around me, from my family back home and I can't speak enough about my teammates," Almora said, per Rogers. "This has been something I'll never forget in the way my support system is around me and how many people actually care."