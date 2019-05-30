Video: Drake Appears to Call Draymond Green 'Trash' After NBA Finals Game 1

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - MAY 30: Drake attends Game One of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors on May 30, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green previously made it clear that he wasn't worried about having to deal with Drake in the 2019 NBA Finals, but that didn't stop the two from exchanging words at the Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night.

As Green was walking off the court following a 118-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 1, he came face-to-face with a courtside Drizzy. It also appeared as though the word "trash" came out of the rapper's mouth during the confrontation:

This will undoubtedly be a rivalry worth watching as the series plays out.

Although his Warriors fell behind 0-1 in the series, Green recorded a triple-double (10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists) in the loss.   

