MLB Releases Statement on Young Girl Struck by Foul Ball: 'Extremely Upsetting'

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Major League Baseball took notice of a young girl who was struck by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Amora Jr. on Wednesday night.

"The events at last night's game were extremely upsetting," the league said in a statement, per Mark Osborne and Aaron Katersky of ABC News. "We send our best wishes to the child and family involved."

The Houston Astros released a statement after the game that said the girl was taken to the hospital, per ESPN.com.

Minute Maid Park has netting extending to the end of the dugout preventing close fans from getting hit with balls, but the foul ball in question Wednesday went further down the line. This could potentially push the league to require more protective barriers between fans and the field.

"Clubs have significantly expanded netting and their inventory of protected seats in recent years. With last night's event in mind, we will continue our efforts on this important issue," the league said in its statement.

Almora clearly saw what happened and he was especially emotional on the field after hitting the ball.

He spoke about the foul ball after the game:

What happened Wednesday night could prompt MLB to take another look at how clubs can best keep fans safe at their ballparks.