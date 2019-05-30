Video: Manchester United Target Erling Haaland Scores 9 Goals in U20 World Cup

Franz Kirchmayr/Getty Images

Norway hammered Honduras 12-0 at the Under-20 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, with Erling Braut Haaland on the scoresheet an incredible nine times.

The forward is the son of former Norway, Manchester City and Leeds United midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland and he capitalised to great effect in a game where Honduras ended up with nine men:

Scouted Football provided more details regarding Haaland's display:

Per the FIFA website, the 12-goal win is the biggest in the history of the competition.

Unsurprisingly, Haaland's haul of nine goals is also a record, comfortably surpassing the six scored by Adailton in the 10-3 win registered by Brazil against South Korea in 1997.

The 18-year-old is currently on the books of Red Bull Salzburg, although he has been linked with Manchester United in the past.

According to a report from Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror in July 2018, the Red Devils sent scouts to watch Haaland during his time as a Molde player; current United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge of the Norwegian outfit at the time.

Haaland eventually moved to Salzburg in January this year and has scored one goal in two appearances for the first team.

Despite the massive win for Norway, their place in the knockout stage of the competition is not certain. They finished third in their pool and need to wait to see if they are one of the best third-placed teams from the six groups, with four progressing into the last-16.