Beck Spotlight: The Golden State Warriors Can Secure Their Place in NBA History

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMay 30, 2019

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

It is not certain what the Golden State Warriors will look like in October, but right now they are playing for their third straight NBA title and their fourth in five years. 

Watch the video above for why Howard Beck believes another Warriors title will secure this team's place in the NBA Pantheon. 


Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    The Superstar-Sized Shadow Lingering Over the Finals

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Superstar-Sized Shadow Lingering Over the Finals

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Playoff Rivalries That Will Stick Next Season

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Playoff Rivalries That Will Stick Next Season

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Top Trade, Draft, and FA Target 🎯

    Your team's top target in each category

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Every Team's Top Trade, Draft, and FA Target 🎯

    Your team's top target in each category

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Iguodala Hints at Returning 👀

    🏆 What could make Andre come back 🗣 Says Lacob doesn’t know real NBA yet 🙌 How he protects the Dubs’ chemistry

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Iguodala Hints at Returning 👀

    🏆 What could make Andre come back 🗣 Says Lacob doesn’t know real NBA yet 🙌 How he protects the Dubs’ chemistry

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report