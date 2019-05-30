UFC Fight Night 153 Staff Picks: Predictions for Gustafsson vs. SmithMay 30, 2019
UFC Fight Night 153 Staff Picks: Predictions for Gustafsson vs. Smith
The UFC returns to Stockholm for UFC Fight Night 153, and they bring along six top light heavyweights to help round out the main card.
In the main event, No. 2-ranked contender Alexander Gustafsson returns for his fourth UFC fight at home. Standing opposite him will be former title challenger No. 4-ranked Anthony Smith. They will look to get back in the hunt for another crack at Jon Jones' title.
No. 7-ranked Volkan Oezdemir vs. No. 9-ranked Ilir Latifi will take the co-main event slot while No. 11-ranked Jimi Manuwa takes on rising prospect Aleksandar Rakic.
And the UFC will offer up three additional main card bouts.
The Bleacher Report staff comes together once again to offer up prognostications. Scott Harris, Nathan McCarter and Jonathan Snowden take a gander at each of the six main card fights and tell you who will get their hand raised in victory.
Ready? Let's get to it. Here are your UFC Fight Night 153 main card picks.
Daniel Teymur vs. Sung Bin Jo
Nathan McCarter
Teymur gets to fight in front of his home crowd in the first bout of the main card. That would seem like the UFC is setting this fight up to get the crowd livened up with something to cheer about. But Sung Bin Jo is an undefeated prospect and we have seen fighters fail at home frequently. The UFC doesn't have the best track record with hometown fights. Give me the undefeated debutant. The "Korean Falcon" silences Stockholm.
Jo, TKO, Rd. 1
Jonathan Snowden
I don't know what to make of Jo. He's an exciting, undefeated prospect who has won gold everywhere he's gone. He's also achieved that success against fighters like Hideo Matsui, he of the 3-14-2 record going into their bout.
Jo is nicknamed "the Korean Falcon," so let that serve as the tiebreaker here. Because that's an awesome nickname.
Jo, unanimous decision
Scott Harris
First, Koreans really are the best at the nickname game. Second, Teymur's looking a little vulnerable lately following three straight losses and wonderings over whether the 31-year-old striking ace has the defensive wrestling to hang with top grapplers. Jo is just action everywhere, and his inclination to work Teymur to the ground will be a fulcrum in the fight.
Jo, submission, Rd. 2
Damir Hadzovic vs. Christos Giagos
McCarter
Hadzovic should be set-up to shine in this spot. His only UFC losses are to Mairbek Taisumov and Alan Patrick. Giagos isn't on that level yet and Hadzovic has taken care of everyone else. Circle this one for a possible Knockout of the Night.
Hadzovic, KO, Rd. 2
Snowden
The "Bosnian Bomber" may have only managed a paltry 3-2 record in the UFC, but he's been matched hard and acquitted himself fairly well considering the circumstances.
Giagos is in his second UFC run, the perfect candidate to give Hadzovic, who grew up in nearby Denmark, a crowd-pleasing win.
Hadzovic, KO, Rd. 1
Harris
In a fight like this, where both men are so utterly unknown, before even checking the odds, look at the event location, look up the home nation of each fighter, and go with the fighter who is based closer to the event location. Hadzovic is based in Denmark. Giagos is from America. The event, as you know, is in Sweden. This is a very simple equation.
Hadzovic, TKO, Rd. 1
Makwan Amirkhani vs. Chris Fishgold
McCarter
This won't be a bad fight, but try to find me someone in the Amirkhani and Fishgold families who actually cares about the scrap. Or even knew it was going to happen. The fact it is on the main card of a UFC event is pretty telling of where we are in 2019. As for a prediction? Uh, I guess give me the longer tenured fighter in Amirkhani.
Amirkhani, unanimous decision
Snowden
This fight has to be an elaborate troll job right? There's no way these are two athletes worthy of a UFC main card, at least the UFC we used to know and love.
As Jeremy so eloquently pointed out, times, they truly are changing.
Amirkhani, unanimous decision
Harris
A little schooling: Amirkhani was that guy everyone thought was adorable and "cut a slick promo on the mic" after he flying-knee'd Andy Ogle in 2015. Fishgold is a solid submission grappler who gained some hipster hype after plowing through Europe's venerable Cage Warriors promotion, but hasn't quite hit his UFC stride. There we go. As for the fight, this could be a slick ground battle. It's a tossup, with Amirkhani's better striking making the difference.
Amirkhani, TKO, Rd. 1
Jimi Manuwa vs. Aleksandar Rakic
McCarter
We're about to find out if Rakic is a contender in the division. He has an 11-fight win streak and is 3-0 inside the Octagon, but his level of competition leaves some doubt as to what his true ceiling is. I'm not going to go with the streaking fighter. Manuwa, for all of his flaws, is still a quality light heavyweight with power in his hands. He'll stop Rakic's ascent.
Manuwa, TKO, Rd. 2
Snowden
Rakic has beat three guys you've never heard of unless you happen to be one of those guys. In that case, hey, sorry about that.
Manuwa, however, is an established UFC talent. He's about to knock this fella's block off.
Manuwa, TKO, Rd. 2
Harris
As I wrote last week while ranking the UFC's top prospects, Rakic is a new force to contend with at 205 pounds. Manuwa has the bigger name, but Rakic and his eight knockouts in 12 pro fights are the favorite. All I really know is, expect one or two striking exchanges here.
Rakic, TKO, Rd. 2
Volkan Oezdemir vs. Ilir Latifi
McCarter
Oezdemir had a quick rise in the division, but he's dropped three straight. Is the book out on him? This seems like a bad matchup trying to take advantage of his downturn. Latifi can get inside of the reach and then drag him to the mat. From there, it'll be his brute strength on display as he pummels and submits Oezdemir.
Latifi, submission, Rd. 1
Snowden
Oezdemir, despite losing three in a row, remains the betting favorite here. That's surprising, because I suspect Latifi is going to go "Hulk Smash" early and often. Whether or not he'll ride off shirtless into the sunset on the back of a shockingly small horse remains unknown—but I'd like to think so.
Latifi, TKO, Rd. 1
Harris
Oezdemir is in effect a banger. It's the sword that brought him and the sword that will escort him out. Latifi is a wrestler who will have the Swissman's number for three rounds that not even Latifi's cult fanbase can make exciting.
Latifi, unanimous decision
Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith
McCarter
Anthony Smith has been a fun little story, but I still don't buy him as an elite light heavyweight. Gustafsson should have significant skill advantages in this matchup. As long as he doesn't get caught in a wild exchange he should be able to pick Smith apart. This will end up being a one-sided affair.
Gustafsson, TKO, Rd. 3
Snowden
Dynamite in his fists has served Smith well during his rapid ascent up the 205-pound ranks. But when you reach a certain level, delivering that explosive blow becomes a very tricky proposition.
Power may be glamorous, but it's also illusory. Gustafsson will pull a disappearing act every time Smith comes near, potshotting his way to an unremarkable, but relatively easy, win.
Gustafsson, unanimous decision
Harris
I'm with Nathan on this one. Smith is leather tough but the "he went the distance with Jon Jones argument" doesn't hold water at this level of the game, even if Smith reaches the finish line.
Gustafsson, unanimous decision