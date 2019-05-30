UFC Fight Night 153 Staff Picks: Predictions for Gustafsson vs. Smith

0 of 6

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC returns to Stockholm for UFC Fight Night 153, and they bring along six top light heavyweights to help round out the main card.

In the main event, No. 2-ranked contender Alexander Gustafsson returns for his fourth UFC fight at home. Standing opposite him will be former title challenger No. 4-ranked Anthony Smith. They will look to get back in the hunt for another crack at Jon Jones' title.

No. 7-ranked Volkan Oezdemir vs. No. 9-ranked Ilir Latifi will take the co-main event slot while No. 11-ranked Jimi Manuwa takes on rising prospect Aleksandar Rakic.

And the UFC will offer up three additional main card bouts.

The Bleacher Report staff comes together once again to offer up prognostications. Scott Harris, Nathan McCarter and Jonathan Snowden take a gander at each of the six main card fights and tell you who will get their hand raised in victory.

Ready? Let's get to it. Here are your UFC Fight Night 153 main card picks.