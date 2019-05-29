SEC Reveals 2020 Men's Basketball Conference Opponents for Kentucky, All Teams

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Southeastern Conference's home and road matchups for the 2019-20 college basketball season were released Wednesday.

While the dates have not been set, SEC director of communications Craig Pinkerton tweeted out a graphic that detailed each team's slate:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.