SEC Reveals 2020 Men's Basketball Conference Opponents for Kentucky, All Teams

SEC Reveals 2020 Men's Basketball Conference Opponents for Kentucky, All TeamsMay 29, 2019
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
The Southeastern Conference's home and road matchups for the 2019-20 college basketball season were released Wednesday.
While the dates have not been set, SEC director of communications Craig Pinkerton tweeted out a graphic that detailed each team's slate:
Craig Pinkerton @SEC_Craig
The 2020 @SEC men's basketball conference opponents have been announced https://t.co/JGwkGkrKCi
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Tracking Who Is Returning to School and Who Is Staying in the Draft