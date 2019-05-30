2019 NBA Playoff Rivalries That Will Stick in 2020

1 of 3

Noah Graham/Getty Images

It won't matter if Patrick Beverley and Kevin Durant, both free agents this summer, wind up on different teams. The Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors won't need them to prolong a rivalry that has now spanned more than half a decade.

Recall, the Clips were the last team to prevent the Warriors from reaching the Finals. That was back in 2013-14 when L.A. bounced Golden State in a chippy seven-game first-round series that ultimately got Mark Jackson fired and begat all the dynastic greatness that followed. Back then, Lob City owned the Dubs, and the Chris Paul-Blake Griffin-DeAndre Jordan triumvirate gloried in smacking around its California foe to the north.

Even as the Warriors ascended with head coach Steve Kerr's installment and Stephen Curry's awakening, the Clippers were always a bitter rival. Curry delighted in dropping Paul and subjecting him to some of his peak highlights, making those confrontations as much about settling the league-wide point guard hierarchy as the final score. Draymond Green and Blake Griffin were perfect foils: a defensive savant with physical tools deemed underwhelming enough to consign him to the second round against a top overall pick with incomprehensible athletic gifts.

Every Warriors-Clippers meeting was a can't-miss affair, and the animosity didn't dissipate as the Warriors' obvious superiority eventually turned the rivalry into one of the hammer-and-nail variety. Green, as you'd expect, kept things heated with taunts both seen and heard.

Although Paul, Griffin and Jordan were gone when the Warriors and Clippers met in this year's first round, the bad blood persisted. Beverley was largely to thank for that, but maybe there's just something about sharing a state and the weight of recent history that means there'll always be prickliness between these two teams.

The stakes could elevate soon. With former Warriors consultant Jerry West now helping to build a superpower in L.A., the Clippers are primed for contention. Two max salary slots, heaps of young assets and valuable incoming picks have them in position for a major talent infusion. Adding Kawhi Leonard, who'll face the Warriors in the Finals, would lend further spice to upcoming meetings.

And if Durant signs with the Clippers, this rivalry will go nuclear.

We haven't seen the end of bitterness between these two teams. In fact, the last few years might only represent the beginning.