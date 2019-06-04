Belmont Stakes 2019 Contenders: Horse Pedigree and Jockey Info for Top Favorites

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

There won't be a Triple Crown winner declared on Saturday at the 2019 Belmont Stakes, but War of Will could make it a notable double after victory at the Preakness.

The three-year-old will expect a significant challenge from Tacitus, who recently finished third at the Kentucky Derby.

Both horses are the class acts in the field after the Bob Baffert-trained Game Winner passed on the race due to a lack of performance at the Derby.

Derby champion Country House is also set to pass on the final leg of the Triple Crown after missing the Preakness with sickness.

Contenders and Jockey

War of Will - Tyler Gaffalione

It has been an eventful period of racing for War Of Will after the colt was involved in the incident that saw Maximum Security disqualified at the Derby.

War Of Will was impeded by the race winner, leading to Country House to be promoted above Maximum Security.

However, the Mark E. Casse-trained horse grabbed the spotlight for all the right reasons at the Preakness, sitting on the rail as he sprinted clear of the competition.

The run was timed to perfection, allowing the victory, but the presence of Tacitus will ensure it's a tougher race in New York.

NBC Sports shared footage of War of Will's finest moment at the Preakness:

The extra rest attributed to Tacitus could give the Tampa Bay Derby winner the edge on Saturday.

However, War of Will was tactically sound during the Preakness and has the straight-line speed to win a direct shootout with the potential favourite.

Gaffalione controlled his colt with ease at the Pimlico Race Course, underlining the chemistry he has with the pace merchant.

Sired by War Front, according to Horse Racing Nation, and from the bloodline of the iconic Canadian colt Nijinsky II, War of Will has the pedigree to see him prevail once again.

War Front gained three wins and two second-place finishes during his career before becoming one of the most sought-after studs in racing. Omaha Beach was also bred from the stallion.

Tacitus - Jose Ortiz

After his third-place finish at the Derby, Tacitus appears a sure-fire bet to grab a placing at the Belmont.

Tacitus has gained a reputation as a stayer, and if War of Will finds the distance too much, he could naturally fade against his fresher rival.

Ortiz gave Tacitus an excellent ride at the Derby and there's every chance each individual leg of the Triple Crown could be won by a different horse.

There will be benefits in missing Preakness for this meeting, and if Tacitus can get to the front of the pack in the opening stages, he will be difficult to pass.

Ortiz also holds the experience of prevailing at the Belmont Stakes after racing to the win on Tapwrit in 2017.

Per Horse Racing Nation, Tacitus has an excellent bloodline and was sired by Tapit, who commanded one of the top stud fees during 2015, and also hails from the Nijinsky family tree.