Ex-WWE Superstar Terri Runnels Charged with Carrying Concealed Weapon at Airport

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Former WWE Superstar Terri Runnels was arrested at Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday for allegedly carrying a concealed firearm.

According to TMZ Sports, the charge Runnels is facing is a Class 3 felony punishable by up to five years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

Runnels was taken to jail following her arrest and bond was set at $2,000.

Per TMZ, Runnels was carrying a loaded Glock 9mm handgun when she was arrested at the security checkpoint.

Runnels worked for WCW as Alexandra York from 1990-91 and later debuted in WWE as Marlena in 1996. As Marlena, Runnels served as the manager for Goldust, who was her real-life husband at the time.

Goldust (aka Dustin Rhodes) and Runnels were married from 1993-99, and Runnels remained with WWE until 2004.

After the Marlena character ran its course, Runnels went by her real name and served in myriad roles, including manager, wrestler, backstage interviewer and television host. She even won the Hardcore Championship on one occasion.

Now 52 years old, Runnels has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, although she did appear on WWE's 25th anniversary edition of Raw last year.