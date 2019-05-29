Eden Hazard's Brace Guides Chelsea Past Arsenal in 2019 Europa League Final

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

Chelsea defeated Arsenal 4-1 to win the 2019 UEFA Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday.

The Blues turned on the style in the second half as they crushed their Premier League rivals to claim the trophy.

Olivier Giroud expertly headed home shortly after half-time to open the scoring and Pedro made it 2-0 on the hour mark.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles clattered Giroud to concede a penalty five minutes later, and Hazard made it three for Chelsea on the night from the penalty spot.

Alex Iwobi's impressive strike gave Unai Emery's side hope after 69 minutes but Hazard grabbed his brace seconds later to make it a convincing scoreline.

Emery Has Failed In His First Attempt to Rebuild Arsenal

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

On a night when it appeared a contest between two of London's great clubs would be a close affair, the Gunners collapsed against a Blues team that worked through the gears after a slow start.

Hazard had another inconsistent game, with his performances at the end of the season becoming less dynamic with each contest, but Arsenal's defence once again was short of the required standard when the Belgium superstar skipped through the gaps.

After a subdued first half, Giroud's diving header opened the scoring four minutes after the restart. The Frenchman's glance was clinical as it beat Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech.

The goal was stinging but it was Emery's team's response that underlined the defensive issues in his squad.

Pedro found too much space in the box to make it 2-0, and Arsenal heads collectively dropped on the pitch and in the stands.

The second goal illuminated the sheer amount of defensive problems Emery has to solve in the summer transfer market, per BT Sport:

Two goals in seven minutes ensured Hazard will claim the headlines after the final, and the Belgian was given a standing ovation as he was substituted in the closing stages.

Emery did not have the tactics to hurt Chelsea and Maurizio Sarri's team provided an attacking performance that will warm Stamford Bridge hearts.

It's back to the drawing board for the Gunners. The progress has been minimal this season, with 10 Premier League defeats telling a wider story.

In contrast, Sarri's men gave clutch performances in multiple positions, and the combination of Hazard and Pedro playing off Giroud was too much for the north London team as the match progressed.

What's Next

Chelsea are scheduled to visit Japan during their pre-season activities in July before the next campaign, with Arsenal set to tour the United States. The 2019/20 Premier League is due to begin on August 10.