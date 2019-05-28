UFC Fighter Yoel Romero Awarded $27.5M in Lawsuit over Tainted Supplement

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC fighter Yoel Romero received $27.5 million in a lawsuit versus Gold Star Performance Products after a New Jersey court determined that the company made a tainted supplement that caused a failed drug test and led to a six-month suspension from the USADA in April 2016.

Romero's manager, Abraham Kawa, and lawyer, Howard Jacobs, delivered the news to ESPN's Ariel Helwani (h/t Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports).

Per Baer, "Romero was reportedly rewarded $3 million each for lost wages, reputable harm and emotional damage, then had all of that [multiplied] by three because of New Jersey's Consumer Fraud Act."



Romero tested positive after a split-decision win over Ronaldo Souza at UFC 194.

He returned to the Octagon on Nov. 12, 2016 and beat Chris Weidman via third-round knockout. He lost to Robert Whittaker on July 8, 2017 for the interim UFC middleweight title. Romero received another shot at the interim title versus Luke Rockhold on Feb. 11, 2018 but did not make weight.

He won the bout by third-round knockout and got another chance at Whittaker for the belt on June 9, 2018 but did not make weight and lost the fight via split decision.

Romero, 42, is currently ranked as UFC's No. 2 non-champion middleweight. He is scheduled to fight No. 8 middleweight Paulo Costa on Aug. 17 at UFC 241 in Anaheim, California.

Romero, a former freestyle wrestler who won gold at the 1999 World Championships and silver at the 2000 Olympic Games, is 13-3 with 11 knockouts in his professional MMA career. The 28-year-old Costa is 12-0, and none of his wins have gone to a decision or past the second round.