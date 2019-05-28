Urijah Faber Reportedly to Return to UFC, Fight Ricky Simon on July 13

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Urijah Faber will reportedly make his UFC return July 13 against Ricky Simon in a bantamweight fight.

Ariel Helwani and Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reported the news. Faber has not fought since defeating Brad Pickett in December 2016. He'd previously lost three of his last four bouts, seemingly ending a Hall of Fame career with a whimper.

"Looking at today's landscape, I just know that I can compete easily," Faber told Dan Hardy (h/t Yahoo Sports). "I've stayed in great shape. It sounds like fun, and the reason I stopped is because I wanted to. The reason I'm coming back is because I decided I want to."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.