The Street Profits Win NXT Tag Team Titles in Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: XXV

The Street Profits beat Forgotten Sons, Undisputed Era, and Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan in a Fatal 4-Way ladder match to become the new NXT tag team champions at NXT TakeOver: XXV on Saturday.

Four of NXT's best tag teams vied for the vacant titles after The Viking Raiders decided to relinquish them in order to focus solely on competing on the main roster as part of WWE Raw.

The Viking Raiders' final NXT match came against The Street Profits with the NXT Tag Team Championships on the line. The challengers came close to winning the titles, but The Forgotten Sons intervened, which led to the match getting thrown out.

Amid the chaos, the team of Lorcan and Burch ran down as well, which created a great deal of uncertainty regarding the championship scene.

After the match was ruled a no-contest, Erik and Ivar laid their titles down in the middle of the ring, which signaled the end of their NXT run. That left general manager William Regal with some decisions to make regarding the state of the tag team division.

As a result, he announced last week that The Street Profits, Lorcan and Burch, The Forgotten Sons and the duo of Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish would duke it out in a ladder match with the NXT Tag Team Championships suspended high above the ring.

On the go-home episode of NXT TV prior to TakeOver: XXV, all four teams got their licks in and helped build anticipation for the match.

The Street Profits interrupted a scheduled bout pitting Lorcan and Burch against The Forgotten Sons, but The Forgotten Sons cleared the ring using steel chairs. Undisputed Era then made its presence felt by attacking The Forgotten Sons and standing tall.

Given the unpredictability of the NXT tag team division with The Viking Raiders out of the picture, a case could have been made for any of the four teams involved in Saturday's match to win the titles.

In the end, The Street Profits finally ascended to the top of the NXT tag division after coming close on numerous occasions.

Because of their personality and entertainment value, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are beloved by the NXT fanbase, and their win was met with a positive reaction.

Now that The Street Profits are NXT tag team champs, a feud with The Forgotten Sons or Undisputed Era seems likely, and either figures to be enjoyable considering how over Ford and Dawkins have gotten.

