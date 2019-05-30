One Player Every Team Should Sell High on in Trades

0 of 30

Summer technically isn't here yet. But with the July 31 trade deadline fast approaching, the summer trading season in Major League Baseball might as well be.

Rather than who will be traded, we're here to discuss players teams should trade.

If the idea is to sell high—and it is—then teams must choose their trade chips wisely. For non-contenders, this is a straightforward matter of shopping players whose value is at its peak. For contenders, it's a matter of which fast-rising prospects are expendable.

We'll go in alphabetical order by city.

Note: For consistent reference, we've used MLB.com's prospect rankings.