Every NFL Team's Breakout Star So Far from OTAs

0 of 32

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

In May, NFL practices don't involve hitting or pads. What's so important about players running around in shorts during organized team activities?

Well, the game is moving further toward an emphasis on technical skill sets with more spread offenses. It's important to catch and defend in space, diagnose the action in an instant, refine footwork and sharpen hand technique at various positions.

Coaches can assess those traits in a vacuum and project how those tendencies translate to in-game scenarios. At this juncture, standouts in the classroom can also garner positive buzz as teams install schemes for the upcoming season.

While most clubs are going through a second or third week of OTAs, we'll highlight the early stars or standouts. The selections below have shown glimpses of exemplary skill, development or, in the case for rookies, a strong start to their first offseason.