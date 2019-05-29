Ranking MLB's Top 25 Players After 2 Months

2 of 6

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

25. SP Chris Paddack, San Diego Padres

Key Stats: 9 GS, 51.1 IP, 56 K, 11 BB, 215 ERA+, 1.6 WAR

In a span of just a few months, Chris Paddack has gone from relative obscurity as a prospect to a spring training star to a potential All-Star. It definitely feels too good to be true, but the facts are the facts.

This is a hurler with more strikeouts than innings pitched and one of the lowest marks (85.5 mph) for average exit velocity. Hence a .251 xwOBA that ranks fourth among pitchers who've faced at least 150 batters.

24. SP Blake Snell, Tampa Bay Rays

Key Stats: 10 GS, 55.2 IP, 78 K, 15 BB, 141 ERA+, 1.1 WAR

Blake Snell's follow-up to his Cy Young Award-winning 2018 season has featured a stint on the injured list (fractured toe) and significant ERA regression.

Whatever. While it would be nice if Snell had more innings, his ERA regression is being undercut by the lowest contact rate in MLB and improvements to both his soft and hard contact rates. He's truly earned the league's third-lowest xwOBA, and his results should ultimately reflect that.

23. SP Mike Minor, Texas Rangers

Key Stats: 11 GS, 70.2 IP, 72 K, 22 BB, 195 ERA+, 3.6 WAR

"Best pitcher in baseball" is a phrase that doesn't immediately come to mind with Mike Minor, but that's exactly what Baseball Reference WAR says he's been in 2019.

Minor's peripherals fall short of supporting that conclusion, but it's to his credit that he's getting plenty of easy outs on strikeouts and infield pop-ups. And while we're only counting this season, the 2.74 ERA he has since last year's All-Star break is difficult to ignore.

22. C Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees

Key Stats: 151 PA, .265/.338/.647, 16 HR, 154 OPS+, 1.6 WAR

Gary Sanchez and Willson Contreras were the only catchers considered for this list, and they have similar profiles. Both are poor defenders who are nonetheless far outpacing their fellow backstops offensively.

The difference with Sanchez is that his results actually underrate how dangerous he's been with a bat. He's averaging 94.1 mph exit velocity overall and a whopping 100 mph on fly balls and line drives. Hence his significant xwOBA advantage over Contreras.

21. 3B Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals

Key Stats: 172 PA, .322/.419/.664, 10 HR, 176 OPS+, 1.9 WAR

Despite some issues with his elbow that landed him on the injured list in early May, Anthony Rendon has made the turn from star to superstar. And if anything, he's even better than his numbers make him look.

That's a bold statement, given that his OPS+ places him just ahead of Mike Trout for fourth among hitters with at least 150 plate appearances. His .467 xwOBA, however, places behind only Cody Bellinger's, who's teasing one of the great offensive seasons in MLB history.