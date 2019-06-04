Belmont Stakes Odds 2019: Latest Vegas Betting Lines for Elmont Field

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The curtain will come down on the Triple Crown racing season on Saturday, as the Belmont Stakes will be run at Elmont, New York.

Following on from his tremendous win at the Preakness Stakes, War of Will will be seeking to secure back-to-back success in the major events. However, he will have fierce competition lining up alongside him.

Everfast and Owendale, who were second and third, respectively, at Pimlico, will go off in search of revenge. Meanwhile, Tacitus is the favourite for many, as he was third in the Kentucky Derby and the winner of two Grade 2 events this year already.

Vegas Odds

Tacitus: 11-8

War of Will: 2-1

Master Fencer: 10-1

Everfast: 10-1

Intrepid Heart: 14-1

Sir Winston: 16-1

Spinoff: 16-1

Tax: 16-1

Joevia: 33-1

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Preview

After the controversy of the Kentucky Derby, racing took centre stage again at the Preakness, with War of Will producing an excellent performance to take the win.

Despite being on the rail for the second race in a row, Mark Casse's horse was positioned brilliantly by jockey Tyler Gaffalione and held on to earn victory:

The win would have been a relief for Casse, as War of Will was involved in the tangle that led to Maximum Security being disqualified at Churchill Downs. With a clean run at Pimlico, he was able to showcase what he's capable of.

Here is what Casse had to say about the Preakness winner the day after his success:

The challenge now will be to back that up with another triumph, although a win at Belmont may be tougher to come by.

Not only will there be potential fatigue issues for War of Will having run the Preakness and the Kentucky Derby, but the field in New York is also set to be of a higher standard. Tacitus' inclusion in the lineup will give the Preakness winner a challenge.

According to Mike Welsch of Daily Racing Form, the pre-race favourite looked in fine shape for the race in his early preparations:

After wins at the Tampa Bay Derby and the Wood Memorial Stakes, Tacitus finished third in a chaotic Kentucky Derby. With a better trip around Elmont, there's no reason why he shouldn't be in the frame for victory come the final furlong.

Owendale and Everfast both enjoyed rapid finishes at the Preakness, and the slightly longer distance in New York could bring them into contention.

Nicole Russo of Daily Racing Form shared some impressive preparation from Master Fencer, who skipped the Preakness, who was sixth at Churchill Downs:

It'll be a step up for War of Will, although up to now the horse has risen to different types of challenges in different conditions. As a result, it's hard to pick against him at Elmont.

Tacitus will be a threat, while Master Fencer's impressive display in the Derby makes him a threat. However, War of Will will clinch his second of the Triple Crown races.