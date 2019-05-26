WWE PC Combine 2019: Bianca Belair, Riddick Moss Stand Out and Top Highlights

Credit: WWE.com

If the WWE had a draft for its women's division, Bianca Belair would be a lock for the top pick.

Belair, who has rapidly climbed the ranks in NXT, put on a show during WWE's Performance Center combine, which aired on WWE Network on Sunday.

The EST of NXT finished first in four of the seven events (broad jump, ring agility, trap bar deadlift and strong run). She was runner-up in two others (medicine ball toss and 1,000-meter row) and third in the dynamic bench press.

Belair was the women's combine champion and celebrated her win on Twitter:

Riddick Moss was similarly dominant in the men's competition. Moss won ring agility, the 1,000-meter row, the dynamic bench press and the strong run. Moss commented on his performance:

Here are the winners from each event:

2019 WWE PC Combine Winners

Women's Broad Jump: Bianca Belair (8'8")

Women's Ring Agility: Bianca Belair (4.27 seconds)

Women's Medicine Ball Toss: Reina Gonzalez (38'4")

Women's 1,000-Meter Row: Reina Gonzalez (3:32)

Men's Broad Jump: Montez Ford (10'10")

Men's Medicine Ball Toss: Dan Matha (51'1")

Men's Ring Agility: Riddick Moss (4.10 seconds)

Men's 1,000-Meter Row: Luke Menzies, Riddick Moss (3:01)

Men's Rookie Broad Jump: Albert Hardie Jr., Boa (10'0")

Men's Rookie Medicine Ball Toss: Brendan Vink (49'1")

Men's Rookie Ring Agility: Albert Hardie Jr. (4.28 seconds)

Men's Rookie 1,000-Meter Row: Daniel Vidot (2:58)

Women's Dynamic Bench Press: Kacy Catanzaro (0.75)

Women's Trap Bar Deadlift: Bianca Belair, Reina Gonzalez (400 lbs)

Women's Strong Run: Bianca Belair (29.97 seconds)

Men's Dynamic Bench Press: Riddick Moss (0.99)

Men's Trap Bar Deadlift: Eric Bugenhagen (760 lbs)

Men's Strong Run: Riddick Moss (25.03 seconds)

Men's Rookie Dynamic Bench Press: Nick Comoroto (0.94)

Men's Rookie Trap Bar Deadlift: Omari Palmer (800 lbs)

Men's Rookie Strong Run: Daniel Vidot (25.53 seconds)

Omari Palmer is an NXT trainee and looking for his breakthrough at Full Sail. He made a big impression during the combine, reaching 800 pounds in the trap bar deadlift. In doing so, Palmer broke Otis Dozovic's record, with Dozovic getting to 775 pounds in 2017.

Prior to competing in the inaugural Mae Young Classic, Reina Gonzalez played basketball at Texas A&M-Kingsville. Gonzalez put her athleticism on display by winning three events. She narrowly edged out Belair by one second in the 1,000-meter row.

Based on the physical demands required to pursue a wrestling career, fans never question whether those working with WWE are great athletes. The combine was a great way to provide more context.

If nothing else, the combine illustrated why it's only a matter of time before Belair not only conquers the NXT women's division but also moves on to reign supreme in WWE too.