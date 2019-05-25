Masai Ujiri Says Kawhi Leonard Is NBA's 'Best Player' After Raptors Clinch East

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors are big fans of Kawhi Leonard as they head to the NBA Finals for the first time.

"He's the best player in the league, and we're happy he's in Toronto," team president Masai Ujiri said after Saturday's clinching win over the Milwaukee Bucks, per Eric Koreen of The Athletic.

Leonard had 27 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists in the 100-94 Game 6 victory at Scotiabank Arena.

Although there will always be debate about who the NBA's best player is, the forward has looked the part since the playoffs began.

He has averaged 31.2 points in 18 playoff games, scoring at least 35 points in seven contests.

On the defensive end, he spent a lot of time on Giannis Antetokounmpo—who many considered the best player in the NBA all season—and helped hold him to 20.5 points over the past four games. The Bucks lost all four.

James Harden was the other MVP candidate during the season, but he was inconsistent in the playoffs, and the Houston Rockets were sent home in the second round.

Of course, Leonard doesn't seem too worried about how he is rated.

"Just want to win," he said after the game, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. "I don't care about being the best player. I want to be the best team. I've always said that."

Meanwhile, Ujiri was a huge believer in Leonard's talent, as he orchestrated a massive offseason trade to acquire the All-Star from the San Antonio Spurs. The team dealt arguably its best player from last season, DeMar DeRozan, in a risky move that appears to have paid off.

There is still a chance Leonard could leave in free agency this summer, but the Raptors will enjoy his presence for at least one more round.