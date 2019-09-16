Demaryius Thomas Ruled Out After Suffering Hamstring Injury in Jets Debut

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New York Jets announced wide receiver Demaryius Thomas suffered a hamstring injury against the Cleveland Browns on Monday evening and will not return.

Thomas, 31, was playing his first game in a Jets uniform. He had one catch before exiting.

The 10-year pro and four-time Pro Bowler has been a dominant force at times during a career in which he played eight-plus seasons for the Denver Broncos and seven matchups for the Houston Texans following a 2018 midseason trade.

Between 2012 and 2015, Thomas averaged 101 receptions, 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns per season on a 62.2 percent catch rate. Having Peyton Manning as his quarterback helped, of course, but Thomas quickly developed into one of the league's best wideouts.

He was also one of the most durable, playing and starting in every single game from 2012 to 2017 after injuries forced him off the field for 11 contests over 2010 and 2011.

Unfortunately, Thomas suffered a torn left Achilles in December 2018, ending his season prematurely. He caught 59 passes for 677 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games beforehand. Thomas also tore an Achilles in February 2011 during an offseason workout but returned before the season began.

The Pats picked him up in the offseason, and he shined in his final preseason game thanks to seven receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

However, New England traded him to the Jets for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick after the team acquired free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Without Thomas, the Jets should turn to Josh Bellamy as their third wideout behind Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder, with Braxton Berrios rounding out the wideout depth chart.