Bengals' A.J. Green Carted Off with Apparent Lower-Leg Injury at Training Camp

Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green suffered an apparent leg injury during the team's practice Saturday.

Per The MMQB's Albert Breer, Green was carted off the field after trainers examined the area around his foot and ankle.

Joe Danneman of Fox 19 said Green punched the bench and yelled in frustration after speaking to team doctors.

Per The Athletic's Jay Morrison, Green had a "distraught look" on his face.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor downplayed any concerns:

Injuries have plagued Green in recent years. A toe injury limited him to 13 regular-season games in 2014 and forced him to miss the team's playoff game as well. A hamstring tear cost him the final six games of the 2016 campaign. Last year, he made only nine appearances because of a toe injury.

When healthy, though, Green has been one of the best receivers in the NFL.

He has spent his entire career in Cincinnati since being drafted fourth overall in 2011. He started his career with seven consecutive Pro Bowl selections before last year's injury ended the streak. He has already piled up six 1,000-yard seasons, and he was well on pace to reach that mark in the other two seasons before injuries sidelined him.

Green is coming off a season in which he hauled in 46 catches for 694 yards and six touchdowns. The Bengals were 5-3 and leading the AFC North before Green was injured in Week 8. They went 1-7 the rest of the way en route to a last-place finish, and he appeared in just one game during the second half of the season.

The 2019 season marks the final year of Green's contract, and the star wideout is set to make $12 million. Bengals owner Mike Brown told reporters at the annual league meeting in March that the team was looking to reach an extension to keep Green in stripes for years to come, saying No. 18 is "as good a receiver as anybody in the league" when healthy.

Green has said he wants to spend his entire career with one franchise.

Green's health is the top priority in Cincinnati. The Bengals have shown the ability to win games consistently when he is on the field. When he's out, though, quarterback Andy Dalton has had a tougher time consistently moving the football without his security blanket.

When Green is sidelined, the onus falls on Tyler Boyd and oft-injured tight end Tyler Eifert to lead the passing attack. Meanwhile, the team's depth gets tested, as the likes of John Ross, Josh Malone and Alex Erickson are asked to take on bigger roles.