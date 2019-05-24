Tiger Woods on Fan's $85K Bet on Him to Win Masters: 'F--king Great Bet'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

A fan won nearly $1.2 million after placing $85,000 on Tiger Woods to win the 2019 Masters earlier this month, and while it may have seemed like a risky wager at the time, the golf star applauded the bettor.

"F--king great bet," Woods told fans on Friday.

Prior to the 2019 Masters, Woods had been stuck in a number of droughts. Most notably, he had not won a major in more than a decade (2008 U.S. Open). While he had previously won four green jackets in his career, he had not won at Augusta since 2005.

In other words, it was far from a sure thing that the 43-year-old would win.

Woods wound up shooting 13-under for the tournament to win by one stroke. In doing so, he set the Masters record for longest span in between green jackets (14 years).

Unfortunately for the bettor, though, Woods couldn't help him cash in on an even bigger jackpot.

James Adducci placed a $100,000 bet (at 100-1 odds) on Woods to win the Grand Slam this year, only to have the 15-time major champ miss the cut at the 2019 PGA Championship.

"Dumbass for the Grand Slam part, though," Woods added.