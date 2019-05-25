Every NFL Team's To-Do List for Rest of Offseason

0 of 32

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The primary building phase of the NFL offseason is over. The excitement of free agency and the draft has faded. This doesn't mean, however, that teams are even close to being prepared for the 2019 season.

There are goals that need to be accomplished before teams can even begin preparing for the regular season. Rosters must be evaluated, schemes must be installed, and areas of need must be addressed prior to training camps and the preseason.

What does each squad need to do before the preseason arrives? That's precisely what we're here to examine.