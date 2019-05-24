Mauricio Pochettino 'Optimistic' Harry Kane Will Play in Champions League Final

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino said he is hopeful Harry Kane will be able to feature in the UEFA Champions League final as continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Kane has been out of action since he suffered ligament damage on April 4, while Spurs will face Liverpool in the final on June 1.

Per the Daily Mail's Adrian Kajumba, Pochettino said on Thursday:

"He's training and has entered the final stage of his recovery.

"We're hoping he'll be able to give us a hand—either from the start, from the bench or if not, then by giving us moral support in the dressing room—but we are optimistic that he'll be able to help us on the pitch."

The lengthy wait between the end of the Premier League season on May 12 and the showpiece in Madrid has done Tottenham a favour by giving them a chance to get their star striker back to fitness.

Kane has bagged 24 goals and six assists from 39 appearances this season, so it's no surprise Spurs are desperate for him to be fit and firing in the final.

The 25-year-old raised some eyebrows when he ran onto the pitch to celebrate with his team-mates following their 3-2 win over Ajax in the second leg of the semi-final:

Football commentator Matt Davies-Adams envisioned the scenario Spurs could face if they rush Kane back into action before he's ready:

Football writer Graham Ruthven believes the forward should not be handed a starting berth:

If Kane is fit and sharp there's no question he should be on the pitch for Tottenham, but after two months out that may not be the case.

An early withdrawal in the match would be a significant morale booster for Liverpool, but Kane coming off the bench could be a different prospect.

Spurs will also have Heung-Min Son, who has directly contributed to the same number of goals as Kane this season, and Lucas Moura, who scored the hat-trick against Ajax that sealed their passage to the final.

The match is perhaps the biggest in Spurs' history—they can ill afford any gambles that don't pay off.